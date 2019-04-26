Lok Sabha elections 2019: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

JUST IN
Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its Delhi office here in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel.

BJP's candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present.

Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans.
