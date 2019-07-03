Dan Romer to compose original score for 'Bond 25'

Composer Dan Romer will be providing the background score for the latest installment of the Bond franchise.

The film, which currently has a tentative title of "Bond 25", will mark Romer's reunion with director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The two have previously worked together on Fukunaga's 2015 war drama "Beasts of No Nation" and the most recent "Maniac", the Netflix's mind-bending series.

Romer replaces Thomas Newman, who gave the background score for the franchise's last two films -- "Skyfall" and "Spectre".

According to IndieWire, Justin Hurwitz, the Oscar-winning composer of "La La Land", was previously in negotiations to take up the job.

"Bond 25" will mark Craig's fifth and final outing as the British MI6 agent.

Fukunaga has co-written the screenplay with Scott Z Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, based on an early draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

The film will also feature Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Ana de Armas, among others.

"Bond 25" is set to bow on April 8, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)