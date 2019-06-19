I am not cut out for franchise films, says Danny Boyle

Filmmaker Danny Boyle, who made headlines last year over his departure from Bond 25, says the key takeaway from the experience is the realisation that he is not "cut out" for franchise cinema.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker had in August last year dropped out of the project along with his frequent collaborator, John Hodge, over "creative differences" with the producers.

Boyle was replaced by "True Detective" and "Maniac" Fukunaga on the film.

In an interview with Metro, the 62-year-old said he will never take on a big studio franchise again.

"I learned my lesson that I am not cut out (for franchises) otherwise you're digging in the same hole. I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer. I learned quite a lot about myself with Bond, I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up," Boyle said.

"We were working very, very well, but they didn't go down that route with us, so we decided to part company. It would be unfair to say what it was because I don't know what Cary (Fukunaga) is going to do," he added.

Previously, Boyle had called his exit from the project a "great shame".

The filmmaker is currently promoting his upcoming musical comedy "Yesterday". Inspired by The Beatles, the film, with a screenplay by Richard Curtis, is based on Jack Barth's story.

It features Indian in the lead as alongside Lily James, and

"Bond 25" will mark Craig's fifth outing as famed British following "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre".

winner is taking on the role of the bad guy.

Ralph Fiennes, and will also reprise their roles in the film.

French star Lea Seydoux, who played in Sam Mendes' "Spectre", is also returning. The film will release on April 3, 2020 in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)