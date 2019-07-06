Darshna Rathore misses junior women's skeet final by a point

Indian youngster Darshna Rathore Saturday missed out the finals of the junior women's trap competition by a point, finishing seventh in the qualifiers at the ISSF World Shotgun Championship in Lonato, Italy.

Darshna shot 114 out of 125 on competition day five.

Chinese shooter Lu Yikai, with a score of 115, grabbed the sixth and final qualification spot.

In fact, five of the six finalists made it through on the same score as Darshna led a pack of three shooters who ended on 114.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Asees Chhina, the two other Indians in the fray, shot 106 and 101 to finish at 18th and 23rdspots respectively as Russia's Zilia Batyrshina won the gold in the event.

Italy leads the standings with 15 medals so far, six of them being gold.

