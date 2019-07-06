Up to 20 injured in gas explosion at US mall

A powerful explosion from a suspected gas leak ripped through a shopping mall in Florida on Saturday, injuring up to 20 people, the fire department said.

Two of those were in serious condition after the blast in the town of Plantation in south Florida.

Photos on US outlets showed a large field of debris strewn across the parking lot of the Fountains Plaza shopping center, with major damage in particular to an LA Fitness gym.

Between 15 and 20 people were injured, deputy fire chief Joel Gordon told reporters.

His department initially called it a gas explosion and Gordon said ruptured gas lines were found in the debris, but that the cause of the blast has not been confirmed.

No one has been reported missing.

"As bad it was, it could have been a lot worse," Gordon said.

A major avenue running past the mall was shut down. Plantation is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Miami.

