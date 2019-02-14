Das condemns terror attack on CRPF personnel in J & K

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir which killed at least 39 personnel of the force, saying the martyrdom of the jawans would not go waste.

The martyrdom of the jawans will not go waste. India will definitely take revenge, Das said in a statement.

He said the entire country is with the families of the martyred jawans.

A Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

