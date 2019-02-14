Foreigner held with 2 passports at Delhi airport

-
A foreigner has been nabbed by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly possessing two passports in violation of rules, officials said Thursday.
The man, identified as M B Esmati, was intercepted on Wednesday night at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after his activities were found to be suspicious and two passports of the United Kingdom and Afghanistan were recovered from him, a senior Central Industrial Security Force official said.
On checking of his handbag, a British passport, an employee ID card and a driving license of UK along with multiple boarding passes and an another passport document of Afghanistan was recovered, he said.
Possessing two passports is an illegal act, the official said.
He said the man was handed over to Delhi police and booked for forgery.
