Das congratulates Modi for becoming PM again

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister again.

"On behalf of 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand, I congratulate and extend greetings to Shri Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister again," an official release said quoting Das.

The chief minister also congratulated former chief minister and Khunti MP Arjun Munda on becoming an Union Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 21:25 IST

