Das congratulates Modi for becoming PM again

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister again.
"On behalf of 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand, I congratulate and extend greetings to Shri Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister again," an official release said quoting Das.
The chief minister also congratulated former chief minister and Khunti MP Arjun Munda on becoming an Union Minister.
