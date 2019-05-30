Meghwal: Former bureaucrat defeated cousin in LS polls

Former IAS defeated his cousin, an ex-IPS officer, to make it to Parliament.

He was sworn in as (MoS) Thursday after being elected to the for the third consecutive time from Rajasthan's Bikaner.

He defeated his cousin and candidate

Meghwal was made Union for and cooperative affairs in July 2017 in a cabinet reshuffle.

He took charge as Union for parliamentary affairs, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation in September 2017.

Born in a family of weavers at Kishmidesar village in Bikaner, Meghwal was first elected to the in 2009.

He is a and did his MBA from the

The had persistently pursued the alleged illegal land deals of Rahul Gandhi's in Bikaner, when the was in power in the state from 2008 to 2013.

Meghwal remained the BJP's whip in the around this time.

He has been a member of various parliamentary panels like standing committees on defence and railways.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)