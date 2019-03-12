JUST IN
Dave Franco's horror-thriller 'The Rental' to feature Dan Stevens and Alison Brie as leads

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Beauty and the Beast" star Dan Stevens and "GLOW" breakout Alison Brie will headline the cast of Dave Franco's directorial debut "The Rental".

The horror-thriller centres on two couples who rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away, according to Deadline.

Apart from Stevens and Brie, who is the wife of Franco, the film will also feature Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White.

Franco has also penned the script along with Joe Swanberg.

The film, financed by Black Bear Pictures, will be produced by Franco's Ramona Films.

The project starts shooting next month in Oregon.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 16:00 IST

