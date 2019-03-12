72nd Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival to celebrate Indian classical music

Some of the country's top music luminaries including duo Rajan and Sajan Mishra, Pandit Jasraj, and sitar maestro Khan will celebrate the tradition of Hindustani classical music here at starting March 14.

The four-day music festival, to be held at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), according to the organisers, will focus on present generation of artistes in the genre.

"This year's festival is exemplary for it will feature maestros of the present generation in this 72 years old prestigious event.

"There are younger artistes who we premiere such as and There are also those who have gone on to become outstanding in their respective genres such as Biswajit (sarod), (flute), (santoor) and Kaushiki Chakraborty (vocal)," Shobha Depak Singh, director, SBKK, said.

It also hosts artistes from outside like percussionists Yogesh Samsi, and Samar Saha, among others.

The festival will come to a close on March 17.

