DDA to launch online portal for land pooling policy on Tuesday

The (DDA) is all set to launch an on Tuesday to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the land pooling policy, officials said Monday.

The portal will be launched here by Union Housing and in the presence of Anil Baijal, they said.

Using this portal, all processes of receiving applications, verifications, grant of approvals and licences, etc., are expected to be completed in a time-bound manner through a single-window system, according to the DDA.

The land pooling policy, notified by the DDA in September last year, is aimed at allowing the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people.

It covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital.

"We have already notified the land pooling policy. We will launch an by the end of January. Interested parties can put their applications on this portal," DDA had said.

He had said that the authority would organise street plays to create awareness among farmers about the policy.

The is planning to introduce the Urban Land Title Act to prevent land fraud.

Under the land pooling policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)