Manohar Parrikar 'very unwell', living with God's blessings: Goa deputy speaker

Manohar Parrikar, who is currently admitted at AIIMS in Delhi, is "very unwell" and is "living" with God's blessings, of the state Assembly said Monday.

Lobo told reporters that the day Parrikar steps down as chief minister, or "something happens to him", will plunge into a political crisis.

Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the All (AIIMS) on January 31. He has been in and out of hospitals in Delhi, New York, and since last year.

"The ailment he has got has no cure. There will be no political crisis till is in But the day he steps down on his health ground or something happens to him, there will be a political crisis. He is very unwell," said Lobo, who is a and represents constituency.

"He is still living and working with God's blessings," he added.

Parrikar heads a coalition government, which is supported by the (GFP), the (MGP), and three Independent MLAs.

Sources at the AIIMS Saturday said Parrikar's condition was stable.

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, and had met the ailing in Goa earlier to enquire about his health.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the World Cancer Day, Parrikar said in a message that the human mind can overcome any

Last week, Parrikar, with a tube inserted through his nose, had presented the state in the

Lobo had earlier demanded that Parrikar step down on health grounds, as he has been absent from office for long.

The MGP had in the past threatened to pull out from the BJP-led government on various issues including crisis in the industry.

The party has been demanding that senior leader be appointed as the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)