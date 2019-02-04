Politicos register for Thailand's first election since 2014 coup

Hundreds of aspiring politicians including a masked costumed hero registered on Monday for Thailand's first election since the 2014 coup, promising a colourful cast of candidates stumping for political parties both old and new.

Since the coup, the military has rewritten the constitution, clamped down on dissent and appointed allies across the bureaucracy.

But recent days have seen echoes of Thailand's formerly rambunctious politics, with outdoor political announcements, campaign posters and loudspeakers on vans touting political slogans as the country gears up for the much-anticipated election after more than four years of junta rule.

Monday's registration was marked by a festive atmosphere, with supporters of dozens of groups waving neon banners and flags as they entered a stadium in central

While familiar faces abound, such as leaders from political powerhouse and the army-aligned Phalang Pracharat, there were also quirky entrants, including a member of an obscure new -- or "Power of Democracy" -- who dressed as American pop culture icon the "Lone Ranger".

Another hopeful for the Action Coalition for carried posters of himself dressed as Superman.

But the levity displayed by some belied an underlying resolve to restore a democratically elected government after former was ousted by the military.

"We stand firm with our principle to stop the continuing power of the (military government)," said Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Future Forward which advocates for the military to be divorced from

"On March 24, the Thai people must raise their voice to stop the military regime." Pheu Thai, Thailand's biggest political party, also wants a "free and fair (election) without any interference from the government," said party stalwart Sudarat Keyuraphan.

In the last election, the party backed ousted Yingluck Shinawatra, and it remains to be seen if it will be able to capitalise on previous electoral successes without the star power of Yingluck and her older brother Thaksin, who was himself pushed out in a military takeover in 2006. Both live in self-exile to avoid what they say are politically motivated court charges.

Less than ten weeks from the election, it remains unclear if Chan-O-Cha will stand as a

Even if the junta's rivals are successful in the polls, any new civilian government is expected to be hamstrung by the military-scripted constitution. Meanwhile, the pro- Phalang Pracharat on Monday branded itself as "the best choice for Thais who want to move past conflicts", said leader Uttama Savanayana, who recently resigned as

Phalang Pracharat last week formally invited to stand as its

The gruff general must formally submit his interest to the by Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)