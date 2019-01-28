Death toll rises to 115 in Mexico pipeline fire

Mexican officials say the death toll from a fire at an illegally tapped pipeline more than a week ago has risen to 115.

said Monday that there are still 32 injured.

On January 18, residents of the town of in the central state of gathered to collect gasoline from a leaking tap in a farm field. A geyser of gasoline rose high into the air and eventually ignited.

The government of has made taking on the fuel thieves a top priority.

The armed forces have been deployed to protect pipelines of the company

A total of 14,894 illegal taps were found throughout in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)