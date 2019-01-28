UK food store chiefs warn no-deal Brexit will cut availability

Bosses at top supermarkets and chains on Monday urged British lawmakers to avoid a no-deal or risk reducing the availability of many products.

On the eve of parliament's vote on unlocking the impasse, 10 chiefs plus industry body the (BRC) called on MPs to work "urgently to find a solution that avoids the shock of a no-deal on 29 March and removes... risks for UK consumers.

"We anticipate significant risks to maintaining the choice, quality and durability of that our customers have come to expect in our stores, and there will be inevitable pressure on from higher transport costs, currency devaluation and tariffs," they said in a letter to MPs.

"We are extremely concerned that our customers will be among the first to experience the realities of a no-deal Brexit," they added.

The letter was signed by supermarkets Asda, Co-op, Costcutter, Lidl, and Waitrose, as well as joined KFC, and

However, it was not signed by Britain's biggest retailer nor German discounter

"On behalf of our businesses and the we want to highlight to you the challenges for and the consequences for millions of UK consumers of leaving the without a deal at the end of March," the letter said.

"While we have been working closely with our suppliers on contingency plans it is not possible to mitigate all the risks to our supply chains and we fear significant disruption in the short term as a result if there is no Brexit deal."



Almost one third of the food consumed in the UK comes from the European Union, they stressed.

"In March the situation is more acute as UK produce is out of season: 90 per cent of our lettuces, 80 per cent of our tomatoes and 70 per cent of our soft fruit is sourced from the EU at that time of year.

"As this produce is fresh and perishable, it needs to be moved quickly from farms to our stores.

"This complex, 'just in time' supply chain will be significantly disrupted in the event of no deal," the letter added.

After overwhelmingly rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal earlier this month, they will vote again Tuesday on what they want her to do next as the March 29 departure deadline looms.

May has scheduled a day's debate on Tuesday and MPs have introduced amendments which they hope could indicate which options may have majority support in parliament.

Several amendments demand changes to the "backstop" arrangement in May's deal, which could see Britain in effect tied to EU trade rules in order to avoid a hard between and

