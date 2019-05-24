Declaration of results on three Arunachal assembly seats

-
ALSO READ
Man kills three members of his family in Arunachal Pradesh
5 BRO personnel killed during construction of bridge in
Richo asks DC of Lower Subansiri to make TAH verification
Ranganadi Hydro Electric project to shut down for 3 months
25,000 votes cast through postal ballots in Arunchal assembly
-
Counting of votes for three Assembly seats in Upper Subansiri district was delayed as the outcome of the postal ballots has not been made available on time, election official said on Friday.
The counting official went away from the counting centre without handing over the results for which counting could not be continued as per the guidelines. However, it started after the polling official returned and handed over the results, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kanki Darang informed.
Even after more than 34 hours, counting of votes could not be completed for the three Arunchal Pradesh assembly constituencies--Daporijo, Dumdumporijo and Raga-- due to this.
But, later the counting process began and result of Daporijo assembly seat has been declared while that of the rest two are still awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU