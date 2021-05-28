Deepak Fertilisers posts over five-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 116 cr

-
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.80 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on strong sales.
The Pune-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.
Net income rose to Rs 1,580.79 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 1,307.13 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses were higher at Rs 1,401.78 crore from Rs 1,284.70 crore.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for 2020-21 subject to approval of shareholders.
Shares of the company settled 5.66 per cent higher at Rs 307.05 apiece on BSE.
