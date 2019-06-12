Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in '83'

is set to star in upcoming sports drama, "83" with her husband,

Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by Ranveer.

Ranveer made the announcement on Wednesday on

"*drum roll* as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk," he wrote alongside a photo with Deepika and film's

In another post, Ranveer dished put details about his frequent co-star's role.

"Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays in @83thefilm! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk," he said.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release "Padmaavat".

"83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated in the final to clinch their first-ever in 1983.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020.

"83" is produced by Madhu Mantena, and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

The shooting is underway in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)