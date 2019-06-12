Syrian air defence downs Israeli missiles: state media

Syrian air defence shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early Wednesday, the official agency said.

The attack was launched around 2 am local time (2300 GMT Tuesday) against the Tall al-Hara sector located near the Golan Heights, according to Sana, which said there had been no casualties.

The agency did not specify what had been targeted in the strikes. also accused of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radar.

has carried out hundreds of air strikes in since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to and the regime's allies and Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, struck multiple positions held by regime forces over a period of 24 hours, killing 15 combatants according to the for Human Rights.

In January it launched strikes on Iranian positions in in what it said was a response to an Iranian missile strike from inside the country.

That attack killed 21, mostly Iranians.

Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch foe from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where backs Assad in the country's eight-year war, which has left more than 370,000 people dead and displaced millions.

