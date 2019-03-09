JUST IN
'Naya' Pakistan must act against terrorists operating from its soil: India
He's safe: Govt rejects reports of Army man's abduction by militants in J&K

An Army official said they are trying to ascertain where the jawan had been on Friday night which prompted his family to approach the police

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The Defence Ministry Saturday denied reports of an Army jawan being abducted by militants from his home in central Kashmir's Budgam district, saying he is "safe".

The family of Mohammad Yaseen, posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regiment, had on Friday informed the police that some people came to their house at Qazipora Chadoora in Budgam and took him away.

Yaseen was on leave.

However, a defence spokesperson Saturday said the reports of the abduction of the jawan were incorrect.

An Army official said they are trying to ascertain where the jawan had been on Friday night which prompted his family to approach the police.
First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 15:15 IST

