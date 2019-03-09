He's safe: Govt rejects reports of Army man's abduction by militants in J&K

The Saturday denied reports of an Army jawan being abducted by militants from his home in central Kashmir's Budgam district, saying he is "safe".

The family of Mohammad Yaseen, posted with the Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regiment, had on Friday informed the police that some people came to their house at Qazipora Chadoora in Budgam and took him away.

Yaseen was on leave.

However, a defence spokesperson Saturday said the reports of the abduction of the jawan were incorrect.

Clarification. Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam are incorrect. Individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided.@PMOIndia @nsitharaman @DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India @adgpi — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) March 9, 2019

An Army official said they are trying to ascertain where the jawan had been on Friday night which prompted his family to approach the police.