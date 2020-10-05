Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL with fractured finger

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals to thank Covid-19 warriors throughout IPL campaign
IPL 2020 schedule will be released on Sunday, says Chairman Brijesh Patel
Delhi Capitals keen to host camp in city, final call after IPL GC meet
Excitement in the air for IPL Saturday but challenges remain amid Covid
BKT Tires announces collaboration with six franchises for IPL 2020
-
Delhi Capitals' senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra's IPL stint this season has come to an abrupt end after he fractured his ring finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.
The 37-year-old sustained the injury while going for a low return catch offered by KKR batsman Nitish Rana in the October 3 game. He was in pain but did well to bowl two overs during which he dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill.
"Amit has fractured his ring finger and is out of IPL tournament. Obviously, it is a very disappointing news considering he was integral to DC's plans," a source from Mishra's management team confirmed the development to PTI.
Mishra played three games this season and took 2 for 25 against SRH apart from his 1/14 against KKR. He was brilliant against CSK despite going wicket-less for 23 runs in 4 overs.
He is set to travel back to India for recovery and rehabilitation.
He is the second highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 160 scalps, 10 less than Lasith Malinga (170), who has opted out due to personal reasons this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor