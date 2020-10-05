IPL 2020: Incredible how Dhoni, Fleming trust their players, says Watson

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Preview: CSK seek turnaround in clash against Punjab
IPL 2020: Bravo to miss next couple of games also, says CSK coach Fleming
IPL 2020: Not easy to regain peak fitness just after a break, says Balaji
It will take some time to see Dhoni at his best: CSK head coach Fleming
Ashwin reveals how he got MS Dhoni's attention during IPL stint with CSK
-
After playing an unbeaten knock of 83 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening batsman Shane Watson thanked skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming for showing faith in his abilities.
His remark came as CSK chased 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare. With this, the side moved to the sixth position in the IPL standings with four points from five matches.
Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK.
"What Fleming and MS Dhoni do, it is incredible. They trust the players, they trust the quality and caliber of their players. They know if they keep the faith, the things will certainly change," Watson told Faf du Plessis in a video uploaded on iplt20.com.
"It was nice to spend some time with my good mate Faf in the middle. It is amazing how a little change in mindset can make a big difference in getting things moving. It was nice to get some winning momentum. The faith that CSK continues to show in their players goes a long way. I love batting with Faf, I do believe that we compliment each other really well," he added.
Watson had found the going tough in this season so far. He had just managed to score 52 runs from four matches before playing this unbeaten knock of 83 against KXIP.
For KXIP, skipper KL Rahul top-scored as he played an innings of 63 runs from 52 balls to take the side's score to 178/4.
For CSK, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the overs as he returned with the figures of 2-39 from his four overs.
CSK will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor