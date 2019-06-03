Delhi CM, cabinet colleagues to take feedback from residents on govt functioning

With a few months left for the Assembly polls to begin, will be on the ground with his cabinet ministers from Tuesday to know the problems of the people and to find viable solutions for them.

The ministers will also review the condition of government hospitals, clinics, schools, etc., and get a first-hand account of their functioning, according to a statement from the government.

has already started his 'padyatras' and public meetings in different parts of Delhi. He conducted 'padyatras' in Deoli and Tuglakabad.

The also visited his constituency and held public meetings with the people.

On Monday, Deputy visited seven schools, six of which are under construction



According to the statement, he will be visiting schools and anganwadis apart from taking stock of various infrastructure projects like the Signature Bridge, among others.

will review the condition of hospitals, clinics, roads and construction projects of the PWD, while Minister will take feedback of the people on government initiatives apart from checking implementation of policies falling under his department.

Rai will also check the implementation of minimum wage rules in the capital.

will be conducting inspections at sub-registrar offices, SDM offices, etc. to review the working of these public dealing offices, the statement read.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is social welfare minister, will be conducting inspections at different offices of the Social Welfare department in the national capital to check their proper functioning and see whether the residents of Delhi are facing problems in getting their work done.

He will also review the condition of various old-age homes, shelters for differently-abled, homes, rehabilitation centres, mahila sadans and other facilities under the department.

Similarly, Food and Minister will conduct inspections at ration shops.

According to the statement, he will also visit construction sites to check any violation of building and pollution norms.

