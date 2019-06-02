Tughlakabad to get piped water in a week: Kejriwal

Sunday visited the Assembly constituency in South where he told the residents that the work of laying pipelines in the area has been completed and water supply will start within a week.

As of now, people in the area mostly rely on tankers and illegal borewells for water.

Kejriwal Saturday kicked off a public outreach campaign, under which he will take out foot marches in all 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.

The residents of told the that though Jal Board water tankers reach them regularly, they would like to get water directly in their taps.

Kejriwal said, "Pipelines have been laid. You will get water in your taps within a week. There's no need for water tankers now."



The area will get water from the water treatment plant.

On Saturday, Kejriwal told the residents of Deoli that they will get steady water supply through DJB pipelines in four months.

"Once the pipelines are laid, you will start getting water from .. I have got to know that DJB tankers don't come here regularly and you have been buying water from private tankers," the chief minister, who is also the utility's head, had said.

