Delhi court rejects complaint seeking FIR against Rahul for his PM remark

-
ALSO READ
Opponents desperate to silence me: Rahul Gandhi on defamation cases
Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi tomorrow the first time after Lok Sabha defeat
BJP youth wing protests near WB Cong HQ demanding Rahul's apology on Rafale
Malnutrition-free India by 2022, says Union Minister Smriti Irani
'Cong team camping in Amethi for past 3 days to review Rahul Gandhi defeat
-
A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.
The report said Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed, but "no police action was made out".
The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for his remarks against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU