Delhi court rejects complaint seeking FIR against Rahul for his PM remark

A on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.

The report said Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed, but "no police action was made out".

The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for his remarks against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.