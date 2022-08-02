Delhi excise dept to issue liquor licences from September 1: Officials

-
ALSO READ
Fall in Delhi govt's excise revenue 'inexplicable' as sales rise: Report
Delhi liquor vendors' excise licenses extended till Aug31; LG's nod awaited
How Delhi's new excise policy sinks spirits of private liquor retailers
Delhiites likely to face liquor shortage as govt withdraws excise policy
Delhi excise dept allows pvt shops to offer up to 25% discount on liquor
-
With the Delhi government deciding to revert back to the old excise policy regime, its excise department has also decided to issue wholesale Indian and foreign liquor vend licences from September 1, officials said on Tuesday.
The government had last week extended retail and wholesale licences issued under Excise Policy 2021-22 up to August 31.
The old excise regime will kick in from September 1, with government agencies taking back reins of retail liquor shops in the city from private players.
According to an excise department notice on Tuesday, the fee for wholesale licence for foreign brands of up to five spirits (whisky, rum, gin, brandy, vodka) will be Rs 15 lakh, with Rs 50,000 more for each additional spirit brand.
A licence fee of Rs 7 lakh will allow up to five foreign brands of wine, beer, alcopop, liqueur, and mixed alcoholic beverages, with Rs 50,000 for additional brands, the document said.
Fee for the wholesale licence of Indian whisky and rum of economy brands (MRP up to Rs 140) will be Rs 25 lakh per brand.
The licence fee for all other whisky will be Rs 25 lakh.
It will be Rs 15 lakh for beer, Rs 12 lakh for rum, gin, and vodka, Rs 8 lakh for brandy, and Rs 2 lakh for wine, alcopop, liqueur, and mixed alcoholic beverages, the department said.
The wholesale licences will be granted for the financial year 2022-23.
Brand registration will go on throughout the year by the excise department, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU