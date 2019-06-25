Delhi forest dept proposes developing 11 city forests in 2019-20

The government's forest department Tuesday proposed developing 11 city forests in the national capital in the financial year 2019-20.

Officials of the department made the proposal during a meeting with Delhi's and Forest Imran Hussain, who directed them to develop six of these forests in the monsoon season itself and to submit a detailed action plan in this regard.

Principal chief conservator of forest, conservator of forest and deputy conservators of forests of various divisions attended the meeting.

The also directed the officials to submit a proposal for a mega tree plantation drive, to be organised in the last week of July in association with various greening agencies.

The government had earlier said it has set a target of planting more than 23 lakh trees and shrubs in the financial year 2019-20. The number is around 10 lakh lower than last year's target.

