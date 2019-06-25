U'khand govt announces one-day state mourning over Satyamitranand's demise

-
The Uttarakhand government has announced a one-day state mourning on Wednesday to condole the demise of Swami Satyamitranand Giri Maharaj, a renowned seer, who passed away here on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
According to the government order, the national flag on government buildings will be flown at half mast and no official entertainment programmes will be held.
The 87-year-old head of Bharat Mata Janhit Trust was undergoing treatment for some time at a hospital here, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadeshanand Giri Maharaj said.
His 'samadhi' will be at Haridwar-based Raghav Kutir on Wednesday and several eminent people from the spiritual and political world are likely to attend the event.
Condolences poured in from a number of religious and political leaders including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who described his death as a big loss to the spiritual world.
