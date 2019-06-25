Seagram's Imperial Red Rum Presented With 'Gold Quality Award' at Monde Selection 2019

/ -- India has been awarded the Quality Award by Monde Selection during the 2019 Annual Awards Ceremony held in Rome, on June 3rd. Seagram's Imperial Red Rum and Seagram's Barrel Select Whisky have been awarded the Quality Award, in the category 'Spirits and Liqueurs Competition'.

Seagram's Imperial Red Rum is a superior proposition to premiumise the rum consumer. Seagram's is an iconic brand offering an international quality blend of Indian Grain spirits and imported Scotch malts.

More than 1,000 from 90 countries presented over 3,000 products to Monde Selection juries. The evaluation criterion included international jury members that assessed the intrinsic quality of each product under parameters such as taste, sensory, visual aspects like appearance, colour, lightness, and transparency etc. packaging and global judgement. After the tests and tastings, the juries of Monde Selection award quality label to the products that are outstanding as per the evaluation criteria.

The awarded products are encouraged to display the quality label on their packaging to affirm their level of quality and reassure the consumers in their purchasing choices.

Commenting on the prestigious recognition, P Sriram, Executive Vice President, Operations, India said, "We are delighted to receive the Gold Quality Award for Seagram's Imperial Red Rum and Seagram's Barrel Select Whisky at Monde Selection 2019 of 'Spirits and Liqueurs Competition'. At India, we have always been committed to offer the finest and delivering value ahead of the curve to our consumers. This achievement is an affirmation of the product quality that we have been consistently offering to cater to the aspirations of our suave consumers, while re-affirming our market position as a preferred brand."



Last year, Seagram's won the Gold Quality Award at the prestigious Monde Selection 2018 in for its superior blend and quality, offering 100% grain spirit.

Pernod Ricard is the world's 2nd in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of 8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: (2001), (2005) and (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, rum, Beefeater gin, liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jout champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,900 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the

About Monde Selection



Since 1961 Monde Selection has been evaluating, testing and awarding a large number of with their unique quality label. Every year 70 international experts taste and from all over the world in a completely independent way. Monde Selection jury comprises of prominent professionals, who have eminencies in their respective fields. For the spirits and liquor awards, the selection is done by numerous oenologist, sommeliers, professional tasters, professors, specialty judges and chemists from various countries.

