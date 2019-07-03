Delhi govt suspends remedial classes for class 10 and 12 in its schools due to heat wave

The Delhi government on Wednesday suspended remedial classes for class 10 and 12 students in its schools due to the heat wave in the city.

The government had on Sunday announced extension of summer vacation for students upto class 8 till July 8 in view of the hot weather conditions.

"Keeping in mind the extreme heat wave in Delhi, I have directed the Department of (DoE) to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 & 12 until further notice.

"We care about the health of all our students as well as our teachers," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The DoE also issued a notice saying, "The remedial classes for class 10 and 12 have been kept in abeyance till further orders".

The DoE had in May instructed all the government schools in the city to hold remedial classes for the students of classes 10 and 12 during the summer break.

The move came after the announcement of Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) Class 10 results in which the Delhi government schools lagged behind private schools.

