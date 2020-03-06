Delhi HC lists pleas on northeast Delhi violence, hate speeches on March 12

-
The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law and alleged hate speeches by political figures for March 12.
The death toll in northeast Delhi's communal violence stood at 44 with over 200 injured.
