Delhi in grip of cold wave, min temp settles three notch below average

conditions remained unabated in the city with the minimum settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The maximum was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius, also three notches below the normal, said a

The humidity oscillated between 94 and 51 per cent.

According to the Met office, conditions are likely at isolated pockets of the city.

"There will be shallow fog in the morning. Gusty winds likely to prevail during the day and conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 19 and 5 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.

On Sunday, the minimum settled at 5.2 degrees while the maximum was recorded at 18.8 degrees

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)