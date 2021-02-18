Farmers stir: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri, 3 other stations

-
Entry and exit at four metro stations, including at Tikri Border, one of the epicentres of the farmers' agitation, were shut on Thursday by DMRC authorities in view of the security situation.
The Tikri Border metro station is just near the farmers' protest site.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Thursday to inform the closure of entry and exit at these four stations.
"Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed," it tweeted.
The Delhi Police on Thursday tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near railway tracks, in view of the "rail roko" (rail blockade) called by the farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, officials said.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand of repealing the legislations.
The SKM had said the blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.
