'Rail Roko' protest: Delhi Police steps up security near railway tracks

The Delhi Police on Thursday tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near railway tracks, in view of the "rail roko" (rail blockade) called by the farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, officials said.
According to a senior police officer, additional staff has been deployed at several points near railway tracks and patrolling has also been increased.
Though there is no information on whether rail blockades will take place inside the national capital, police have made adequate security arrangements, another officer said.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations.
The SKM had said that the blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.
The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the "rail roko" call.
Earlier, farmer unions had called a 'chakka jam' on February 6 and a 'tractor parade' in Delhi on January 26, during which a section of protesters clashed with police, overturned vehicles while some hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi's borders against the legislations since November 28 last year and demanding these be repealed.
Their agitation is against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
