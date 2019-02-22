JUST IN
Delhi Police donates 1 crore for families of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police has donated Rs 1 crore for the families of CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack, a senior police officer said Friday.

The Delhi Police has made the contributions to 'Bharat Ke Veer', a home ministry fund which aids families of paramilitary personnel who died fighting extremists.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 19:00 IST

