Pak Army holds former ISI chief Durrani guilty of violating military code of conduct

The Army Friday held agency ISI's former chief guilty of violating military code of conduct by co-authoring a controversial book with India's former intelligence head and punished him by stopping his pension and other benefits.

Durrani, who headed the (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992, along with former RAW chief A S Dulat published the book titled 'The Chronicles: RAW, and the Illusion of Peace' in

The powerful army had ordered a over the book in which the two former chiefs touched upon some thorny issues including terrorism, particularly attack, and the influence of intelligence agencies.

Army during a media briefing, said Durrani was a former who held key positions and his conduct should have been different.

" has been found of guilty of violating military code of conduct...His pension and related benefits have been stopped. He is no more entitled for the benefits which a retired is entitled."



To a question, Ghafoor said retired Durrani was allowed to retain his rank.

The said currently Durrani is not allowed to leave the country due to his name being on no-fly list and a decision about it will be taken.

Separately, Ghafoor, without giving much details, also said that two senior officers were under arrest on the charges of espionage.

Their court martial had been ordered Whenever the proceeding end, we will share results with you, he said.

