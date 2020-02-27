Delhi violence: Two SITs formed, riot probe transferred to Crime Branch

JUST IN
The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi violence
Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday

The Delhi Police has transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday.

The police has so far filed 48 FIRs.

The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.

The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B K Singh.
