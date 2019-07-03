Delhi Police goes green, signs pact to implement rooftop solar energy systems

The Delhi police will set up rooftop solar energy systems in over 200 of its buildings across the city, officials said Wednesday.

A pact in this regard was signed between Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Delhi police.

Under this, SECI - a PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the government's nodal agency for implementation of the National Solar Mission, will support the implementation of grid-connected rooftop solar photovoltaic systems on the establishments of Delhi police.

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the Delhi Police has always been at the forefront in adopting new technology and innovative practices in all spheres of its working.

He hoped that this project would be completed soon in a phased manner with active cooperation between the two agencies.

"This MOU will go a long way in making Delhi green and will be optimally used in the buildings and complexes available with Delhi Police all across the city," Patnaik added.

According to the Delhi Police, it has more than 200 establishments spread across the city and their electricity requirements are quite significant.

The project intends to utilize vacant roofs of their buildings to harness solar energy and to cater part of their electricity demand through the generated green energy.

In addition to this, it would result in significant reduction on electricity bill payments of the Delhi Police, the officials added.

With this project, it is estimated that Rooftop Solar Systems of total capacity of about 3-4 MW will be implemented across various Delhi Police buildings.

Lauding the green initiative, MNRE secretary Anand Kumarsaid solar energy is economical as well as environmental friendly.

He emphasized that this is a land mark beginning in the capital city of the country where the premier police force of the country has come forward to adopt this solar power technology all across its establishments which will not only reduce their electricity bill but also further the cause of 'Clean Energy'.

