Navitas Solar was Awarded for Excellence in Renewable Energy Sector

/ -- in association with hosted an awards ceremony- 'SME Business Excellence Awards 2018' in The ceremony was aimed to recognise the achievements of India's SMEs and Mid-corporates in and services sectors pushing the growth of Solar was awarded for 'Excellence in Renewable Sector' among other sectors such as Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Engineering & Machinery, and Auto Components etc.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812246/Navitas_Award.jpg )



With the facility along with the supplied from world-renowned manufacturers, Solar owns one of the most technologically advanced solar PV module facilities in offers PV modules ranging from 3watt to 375watt per panel, mono and multi crystalline modules. The modules are passed through 100% Electroluminescence test and are certified.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Vineet Mittal, Director-Navitas Solar, expressed delight on recognition of hard work done by entire team of Navitas and said, "It is in moments like this we find motivation to keep working hard" and Mr. Ankit Singhania, Director-Navitas Solar remarked, "We work to give satisfaction to our customers who are as enthusiastic about switching to solar as we are and its satisfying to be recognized for that."



About Navitas SolarNavitas Solar is the manufacturer of the state-of-the-art mono/multi crystalline solar photovoltaic (PV) modules which supply sustainable solar electric power to both on-grid and off-grid residential, commercial as well as industrial establishments. Apart from providing the panels we also provide a complete lifecycle of solutions and our expertise now includes developing, installing and constructing plants.

With a 200 MW installed production capacity, we have aims to come up as one of the largest manufacturers in as well as spread our reach in the global market.

industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world today. We are determined to mark our footprint on the global solar market and tap into every possible resource we come across, to live in a better world where we rely on nature to meet our and thus build a future for our coming generations to cherish.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)