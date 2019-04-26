Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals commissions 10 MW solar power project

has commissioned 10MW Project at Gujarat Solar Park on 25.04.2019.

This green initiative is in addition to our wind mill portfolio having 147MW & Solar Rooftop of 1MW.

The Solar project would also contribute towards GSFC's Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliance. Moreover, being green and clean energy, it shall reduce yearly CO2 emission by about 159,907MT.

The Plant would generate around 2 Units of Electrical and it would contribute approx. 14 crores Year on Year to balance sheet.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)