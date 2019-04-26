Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals commissions 10 MW solar power project

JUST IN
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has commissioned 10MW Solar Power Project at Gujarat Solar Park on 25.04.2019.

This green energy initiative is in addition to our wind mill portfolio having 147MW & Solar Rooftop of 1MW.

The Solar project would also contribute towards GSFC's Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliance. Moreover, being green and clean energy, it shall reduce yearly CO2 emission by about 159,907MT.

The Solar Power Plant would generate around 2 Crore Units of Electrical Energy and it would contribute approx. 14 crores Year on Year to balance sheet.

