Delhi Police lodges FIR against realtor, officials for alleged cheating

The has lodged an FIR against realtor Arena Superstructures Pvt Ltd, its and others on a complaint of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint made by an who claimed that he had booked an apartment in the realtor's project in 2014 for Rs 97.5 lakh and has already paid Rs 57 lakh but not yet got the possession of the property.

Complainant Ajay Digpaul, a practising at the and Delhi High Court, said he was regularly assured by Arena officials that all the necessary sanctions for the construction have been procured but the work commenced late, and whenever he raised the issue, the queries were not answered.

He claimed that in January this year, when he visited the site at Sector 79, Noida, he saw that the construction was done only up to 12th floor, while the tower has to be completed till 24th floor. He had bought the apartment at 14th floor.

"The website of the company has not been updated since July 2018 and there was no recent construction update... There is no possibility that in near future the construction can be completed and the possession of the flat will be delivered," the FIR stated.

Repeated calls to an at the realty firm went unanswered.

The complainant added that he had sent a legal notice to the realtor in January, however, no reply has been received and he has filed a petition at

The date of possession as per the agreement is October 2018 which has long expired and even the grace period of six months has also expired in April this year, he said.

An FIR was lodged at for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)