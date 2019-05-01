CBI charge sheets Abc Indya Networks, ex-Directors

-
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against private firm Abcindya Netrvorks Pvt Ltd and two of its former directors in a Rs 47.88 crore chit fund case in Odisha, the agency said on Wednesday.
Inder Preet Singh, the then Managing Director based in Delhi, and Aman Preet Singh, then Director of the firm have been named in the charge sheet filed in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here, an official said.
It was alleged that the accused unauthorisedly and illegally collected public deposits to the tune of Rs 47.88 crore during 2006-07 to 2009-10 including collection of Rs 42.30 lakh from 46 investors of Odisha and cheated them.
It was further alleged that the accused did not return the invested amounts and also misappropriated the collected deposits.
The CBI had registered the case in June 2014 in compliance with the May 9, 2014 orders of the Supreme Court, and had taken over the investigation of the case which was earlier registered against the private firm by the Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Police.
