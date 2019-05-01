CBI charge sheets Abc Indya Networks, ex-Directors

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against private firm and two of its former directors in a Rs 47.88 crore chit fund case in Odisha, the agency said on Wednesday.

Inder Preet Singh, the then based in Delhi, and Aman Preet Singh, then have been named in the charge sheet filed in a special (CBI) court here, an said.

It was alleged that the accused unauthorisedly and illegally collected public deposits to the tune of Rs 47.88 crore during 2006-07 to 2009-10 including collection of Rs 42.30 lakh from 46 investors of and cheated them.

It was further alleged that the accused did not return the invested amounts and also misappropriated the collected deposits.

The CBI had registered the case in June 2014 in compliance with the May 9, 2014 orders of the Supreme Court, and had taken over the investigation of the case which was earlier registered against the private firm by the Economic Offences Wing of Police.

--IANS

rak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)