Delhi power discom enters partnership for energy efficient appliances

Power discom Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has entered a strategic partnership with for a ' efficient appliance program' covering its 25 lakh residential and institutional consumers in south and west Delhi, officials said Friday.

An agreement to the effect was signed between BRPL and Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Commenting on the partnership, BRPL said, "BRPL is committed to efficiency, adoption of and smart procurement initiatives that will result in optimised solutions for us and our consumers."



"Under the programme, BRPL consumers would be able to procure several optimally priced energy efficient appliances," said a BRPL

The appliances will include power efficient air conditioners, induction cookers, fans, LED tubes and bulbs, among others.

Besides promoting energy efficiency, the programme will also help to reduce the peak power demand in south and west

It will also enable BRPL to leverage EESL's strengths, which will undertake all activities related to sourcing, supply, and redressal, and fulfilment of warranty obligations for the products, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)