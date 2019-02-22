JUST IN
Delhi power discom enters partnership for energy efficient appliances

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has entered a strategic partnership with EESL for a 'energy efficient appliance program' covering its 25 lakh residential and institutional consumers in south and west Delhi, officials said Friday.

An agreement to the effect was signed between BRPL and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Commenting on the partnership, BRPL CEO Amal Sinha said, "BRPL is committed to energy efficiency, adoption of green technologies and smart procurement initiatives that will result in optimised solutions for us and our consumers."

"Under the programme, BRPL consumers would be able to procure several optimally priced energy efficient appliances," said a BRPL spokesperson.

The appliances will include power efficient air conditioners, induction cookers, fans, LED tubes and bulbs, among others.

Besides promoting energy efficiency, the programme will also help to reduce the peak power demand in south and west Delhi.

It will also enable BRPL to leverage EESL's strengths, which will undertake all activities related to sourcing, supply, complaint management and redressal, and fulfilment of warranty obligations for the products, he added.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 18:25 IST

