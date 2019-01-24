Delhi's air pollution improves slightly after light rain

Delhi's air quality improved marginally after rain lashed parts of the city Thursday evening and washed away toxic pollutants, authorities said.

The air quality earlier Thursday was in the very poor category but by evening, after the rainfall, it improved and was recorded in the poor category in a number of areas.

According to data, the overall AQI in the city was 296.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the moderate category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while an AQI between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

On Tuesday, recorded its lowest pollution levels since October after heavy rainfall lashed the city and wind speed picked up. The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category.

From Wednesday, the air quality started deteriorating again and slipped into the poor category before falling into very poor category on Thursday morning but mild rain improved the air quality slightly in evening.

On Thursday, 16 areas in recorded 'very poor' air quality while it was 'poor' in 14 areas, CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers in was 152, while the PM10 level was 256, it said.

The pollution level expected to oscillate between 'moderate' and 'poor' categories for the next three days, authorities said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said there is no appreciable change in surface wind speed but it is likely to increase marginally to disperse pollutants very slowly due to disturbances.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)