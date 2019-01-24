Following protest, Gujarat halts survey for Bharatmala project

Following a massive protest rally in district over the survey of agricultural land for a highway project under the Centre's Bharatmala project, Chief Minister Thursday ordered a halt to the survey work till the issue is resolved.

Notably, is scheduled to visit district next week for the inauguration of the at Dandi village.

Angry farmers from over 50 villages of tribal- dominated district Thursday converged at Chikhli town to register their protest against the Bharatmala project, as one of the roads connecting with and (in Maharashtra) would pass through Navsari district.

Asked about the ongoing protest against the proposed land acquisition in the region for the project, told reporters in the neighboring district that the work for the project has been halted.

"We have halted the ongoing project work(survey). Nothing is going on right now. We will take an appropriate decision to make sure that people do not face any problems," said Thursday.

"As of now, the ongoing work has been stopped. We will make sure that injustice is not done in land acquisition process for the project," the CM added.

The protest rally by local farmers and tribals in Chikhli was led by MLA Anant Patel, who represents Vansada seat of Navsari district.

According to the legislator, the survey was being carried out without the knowledge of farmers or even local revenue officials.

"The survey was being carried out for a highway connecting with and of under Bharatmala project. This project would affect over 60 villages, mostly of Vansada and Chikhli talukas," Patel told

"We have organised this massive rally to give a message that tribals will not give their land for any such projects. We will not give up our land at any cost.

"We have also warned the authorities to stop the survey work," said Patel.

He welcomed Rupani's announcement suspending the ongoing work.

Bharatmala is one of the biggest highway construction projects in It was cleared by the in 2017.

Under the project, major commercial hubs of the country would be connected with a web of highways and connecting roads.

