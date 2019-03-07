JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian women lose second T20, series to England

Worms that can regrow complete head found
Business Standard

Delhi's unauthorized colonies: Cabinet nod for panel to suggest process for conferring ownership

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre Thursday approved a proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Cabinet approves proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi," the government said in a statement.

There are over 1,650 unauthorised colonies in the national capital where migrant population plays a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements