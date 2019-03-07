Ex-RBI Guv Rajan to get Yashwantrao Chavan national award

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has been chosen for the 'Yashwantrao Chavan National Award 2018' for his contribution towards economic development.

Rajan will be presented the award at a function here on March 12 on the occasion of 106th birth anniversary of late Yashwantrao Chavan, who was the first chief minister of Maharashtra, a release issued here said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is president of the Yashwantrao Chavan Prathisthan, will preside over the function, it said.

Rajan served as RBI governor between September 2013 and September 2016.

The award is given every year by the Yashwantrao Chavan Prathisthan to individuals/institutions in recognition of their outstanding contribution towards national integration, democratic values, and social and economic development.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 14:05 IST

