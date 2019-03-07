Ex-RBI Guv Rajan to get Yashwantrao Chavan national award

Former (RBI) has been chosen for the 'Yashwantrao Chavan National Award 2018' for his contribution towards economic development.

will be presented the award at a function here on March 12 on the occasion of 106th birth anniversary of late Yashwantrao Chavan, who was the of Maharashtra, a release issued here said.

Sharad Pawar, who is of the Prathisthan, will preside over the function, it said.

served as RBI between September 2013 and September 2016.

The award is given every year by the Yashwantrao Chavan Prathisthan to individuals/institutions in recognition of their outstanding contribution towards national integration, democratic values, and social and economic development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)