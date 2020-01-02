Delhi's winter power demand touched all time high on new year's day: Discom

-
ALSO READ
BSES discoms, Ola Electric Mobility to set up battery swapping stations
At 67385, India records highest number of births globally on New Year's Day
32 flights diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to pollution
Centre accepted in SC stubble burning caused Delhi pollution, claims AAP
Hong Kong protesters march on New Year's Day to carry momentum into 2020
-
The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all time high of 5343 MW on new year's day, said a discom spokesperson.
Delhi's peak power demand on January 1 reached 5343 MW, highest ever in the winter season so far, said the spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL.
Heating load is the "main reason" behind the increase in Delhi's power load in winter months. It constitutes more than 40 percent of the total power demand, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU