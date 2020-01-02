Assam bans strikes by oil and gas sector employees for 6 months under ESMA

The government has banned strikes by employees of in the state for six months from December 31, 2019 under the ESMA, an official release said on Thursday.

Strikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers, drivers and their helpers of tankers in the sector have been prohibited under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980, the release said.

This has been done in public interest and any service in any oil field or refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production, supply of petroleum products including natural gas will fall under the purview of this order, it added.